October Jobs Report: Weather-Distorted

Principal Financial Group
Summary

  • The October jobs report was significantly weaker than the previous month.
  • From a Federal Reserve (Fed) standpoint, the murkiness of the data suggests that the central bank should look through Friday’s jobs numbers and persist with their planned policy rate path.
  • Total non-farm payrolls increased by 12,000 in October. This is well below consensus expectations, which had been calling for 100,000.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

The October jobs report was significantly weaker than the previous month. Still, with the data likely heavily affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton, it is difficult to decipher the underlying state of the labor market.

Principal Financial Group
