Here is what has happened, is happening and will happen between this past Tuesday, October 29, and next Thursday, November 7: the third quarter US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report; the September Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation report – the one the Fed pays the most attention to – the September
The Noisiest 10 Days Of The Year
Summary
- So far, at least, there hasn’t been much to alter the longstanding market narrative of a soft landing with the continuation of the growth cycle at a more moderate pace.
- PCE came in right about where expected, and the headline number (which the Fed doesn’t care as much about but which is more important for actual households) is now at 2.1 percent.
- Jobs data was noisy, with a survey from ADP showing better than expected job gains.
