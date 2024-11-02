Salesforce Stock Is The Cheapest It's Ever Been

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Salesforce's Q2 FY2025 report revealed an era of transformation and strategic urgency – especially when it comes to AI and efficiency.
  • CRM's non-GAAP operating income increased 15.5% to $3.14 billion, and its non-GAAP operating margin increased 210 basis points to 33.7%.
  • The company's strategic moves, including acquisitions and organic development of internal products, indicate that Salesforce is well-prepared to compete with any rival.
  • Salesforce is now more attractively valued than ever when looking at its key valuation multiples. CRM's fair value today would be $337.80/share, suggesting a potential growth opportunity of about 16%.
  • I decided to maintain my "Buy" rating today.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Salesforce Building, Tysons Corner, Virginia (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USA' title='Liberty All-Star Equity Fund'>USA</a>)

John M. Chase

Intro & Thesis

I initiated coverage of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) in August 2024 with a 'Buy' recommendation on the stock before it reports for its fiscal Q2 FY2025. At the time, I assumed that despite some

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
10.86K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CRM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRM
--
CRM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News