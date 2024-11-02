Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Virtual Neurology Investor Event Conference Transcript

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) Virtual Neurology Investor Event Conference October 31, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bruno Eschli – Investor Relations

Azad Bonni – Senior Vice President and Global Head-Neuroscience and Rare Diseases-pRED

Luka Kulic – Therapeutic Area Leader-Dementia and Expert Medical Director-Neuroscience and Rare Diseases-pRED

Margherita Carboni – Indication Lead, Neurology and Clinical Development Lead-Neurology, Endocrinology and OBGYN-Roche Diagnostics

Hanno Svoboda – Head-Portfolio Development and Neuroscience and Rare Diseases

Conference Call Participants

Richard Parkes – BNP Paribas

Sachin Jain – Bank of America

Colin White – UBS

David Evans – Kepler

Luisa Hector – Berenberg

Richard Vosser – JPMorgan

Rajesh Kumar – HSBC

Colin White – UBS

Bruno Eschli

[Call Starts Abruptly] Thanks Henrik, for the introduction. Can we please go to the agenda slide, please?

So just here for the agenda today for this neurology call focusing on the data we presented at CTAD, we have three speakers today with us. The first speaker will be Azad Bonni, our Senior Vice President and Global Head of Neuroscience and Rare Diseases at pRED. Azad will provide us an update on our Alzheimer disease pipeline. The second speaker is Luka Kulic, our therapeutic area Leader, Dementia and expert Medical Director in Neuroscience and Rare Diseases at pRED. Luka has presented the trontinemab data yesterday at CTAD and will again take us through this data today. And then the third speaker will be Margherita Carboni, indication Lead, Neurology and Clinical Development Lead in Neurology, Endocrinology and OB/GYN at Roche Diagnostics. She will provide us an update on the Elecsys biomarker data, which also were presented at CTAD.

We have scheduled 40-45 minutes for these presentations. So, we have 15 to 20 minutes for Q&A. And in case there would be more questions, I think, the speakers just confirmed that they would have additional time available, so