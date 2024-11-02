Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Virtual Neurology Investor Event Conference Transcript

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) Virtual Neurology Investor Event Conference October 31, 2024 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Bruno Eschli – Investor Relations
Azad Bonni – Senior Vice President and Global Head-Neuroscience and Rare Diseases-pRED
Luka Kulic – Therapeutic Area Leader-Dementia and Expert Medical Director-Neuroscience and Rare Diseases-pRED
Margherita Carboni – Indication Lead, Neurology and Clinical Development Lead-Neurology, Endocrinology and OBGYN-Roche Diagnostics
Hanno Svoboda – Head-Portfolio Development and Neuroscience and Rare Diseases
Conference Call Participants
Richard Parkes – BNP Paribas
Sachin Jain – Bank of America
Colin White – UBS
David Evans – Kepler
Luisa Hector – Berenberg
Richard Vosser – JPMorgan
Rajesh Kumar – HSBC
Bruno Eschli
[Call Starts Abruptly] Thanks Henrik, for the introduction. Can we please go to the agenda slide, please?
So just here for the agenda today for this neurology call focusing on the data we presented at CTAD, we have three speakers today with us. The first speaker will be Azad Bonni, our Senior Vice President and Global Head of Neuroscience and Rare Diseases at pRED. Azad will provide us an update on our Alzheimer disease pipeline. The second speaker is Luka Kulic, our therapeutic area Leader, Dementia and expert Medical Director in Neuroscience and Rare Diseases at pRED. Luka has presented the trontinemab data yesterday at CTAD and will again take us through this data today. And then the third speaker will be Margherita Carboni, indication Lead, Neurology and Clinical Development Lead in Neurology, Endocrinology and OB/GYN at Roche Diagnostics. She will provide us an update on the Elecsys biomarker data, which also were presented at CTAD.
We have scheduled 40-45 minutes for these presentations. So, we have 15 to 20 minutes for Q&A. And in case there would be more questions, I think, the speakers just confirmed that they would have additional time available, so
