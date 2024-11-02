Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AMGDF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCPK:AMGDF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Adrian Hallmark - Chief Executive Officer

Doug Lafferty - Chief Financial Officer

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

Harry Martin - Bernstein

Arya Ghassemieh - Barclays

Adrian Hallmark

Good morning, everybody. Adrian Hallmark here, with the team in Gaydon, and thank you for joining us today. It's great to be back with you. It's incredible. It's been already 60 days of intense learning and a lot of good experiences since I joined Aston Martin. And I'm really excited about the growth potential that we see before us for this iconic brand.

We continue to deliver against our commitments on product launches. And the latest version of which is of course, Vanquish, which we launched in September, successfully completing the most diverse and dynamic portfolio of products in Aston's history. And certainly, we believe the freshest and most dynamic in the world today in our segment. We expect initial customer deliveries of Vanquish to start before the year-end.

Context this launch is the 6th class leading other product that Aston has launched in the past 16 months. And that activity has fully reinvigorated the product range, which I feel demonstrates the team's unique talent and entrepreneurial spirit. And it's an achievement that few companies have made in the past.

I'm also pleased to say that the first media reviews of our V12 flagship Vanquish have been published in the last 48 hours. And we've had overwhelming positive feedback from international automotive media. And they validate our claim that we've delivered segment-leading products that can beat the competition. In the words of one leading automotive magazine, Vanquish is the best ever Aston Martin, full stop.

So with our new or