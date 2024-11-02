EWZ: A Cautionary Tale Of Fiscal Struggles And Currency Chaos
Summary
- Brazil faces rising inflation and a record fiscal deficit, causing iShares MSCI Brazil ETF to drop 19% in 2024 while the S&P 500 gained 20%.
- The Brazilian real has deeply weakened against the U.S. dollar, driven by fiscal concerns and rising interest rates.
- EWZ’s P/E ratio has risen to 8.5x, which remains the lowest among most emerging countries.
- I believe investors should wait for currency stabilization and fiscal improvements before purchasing EWZ.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.