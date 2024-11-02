Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.92K Followers

Q3: 2024-10-31 Earnings Summary

EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.04 | Revenue of $591.68M (1.83% Y/Y) misses by $6.79M

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joel Arnao - Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations
Jonathan Fitzpatrick - President and Chief Executive Officer
Danny Rivera - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Mike Diamond - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Benedict - Baird
Seth Sigman - Barclays
Madison Callinan - Canaccord Genuity
Christian Carlino - JPMorgan
Peter Keith - Piper Sandler
Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs
Chris O'Cull - Stifel
John Lawrence - Benchmark

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Driven Brands Inc. Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call has been recorded on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joel Arnao, SVP of Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joel Arnao

Good morning, and welcome to Driven Brand's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The earnings release and the Leverage Ratio Reconciliation are available for download at our website at investors.drivenbrands.com.

On the call today with me are Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer; Danny Rivera, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Mike Diamond, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Jonathan, Danny and Mike will walk you through our financial and operating performance for the quarter.

Before we begin our remarks, I'd like to remind you that management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find these reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on the Company's Investor Relations website and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the course of this

Recommended For You

About DRVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DRVN

Trending Analysis

Trending News