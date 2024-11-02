Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joel Arnao - Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations

Jonathan Fitzpatrick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Danny Rivera - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Mike Diamond - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Benedict - Baird

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Madison Callinan - Canaccord Genuity

Christian Carlino - JPMorgan

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

John Lawrence - Benchmark

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Driven Brands Inc. Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call has been recorded on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joel Arnao, SVP of Finance, Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joel Arnao

Good morning, and welcome to Driven Brand's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The earnings release and the Leverage Ratio Reconciliation are available for download at our website at investors.drivenbrands.com.

On the call today with me are Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer; Danny Rivera, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Mike Diamond, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, Jonathan, Danny and Mike will walk you through our financial and operating performance for the quarter.

Before we begin our remarks, I'd like to remind you that management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. You can find these reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on the Company's Investor Relations website and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During the course of this