Microsoft Q1: A Rare Buying Opportunity Emerges

Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader
  • While Microsoft's FY1Q25 revenue beat may sound positive, most of that beat came from the More Personal Computing segment, with Azure only coming in in-line with expectations.
  • Azure's 34% growth in FY1Q25 is in-line with expectations, but management guided to Azure growth of 31% to 32% next quarter, missing expectations by 1 percentage point.
  • The key reason for the miss was due to third-party infrastructure providers that are delaying the bringing online of data center capacity.
  • In turn, because the AI services portion of Azure is largely supply constrained, I expect that in the second half of FY2025, with easing of supply constraints, Microsoft should see an reacceleration in growth due to Azure.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted a rare disappointing quarter, which resulted in share price weakness post earnings.

While revenue in the current FY1Q25 quarter was above guidance, most of the beat came from the less strategic More Personal Computing segment, while

Simple Investing
7.44K Followers

Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market.

While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

