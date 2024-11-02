Arista Networks Q3 Preview: Making Ethernet Great Again

Summary

  • Arista Networks has exceeded growth expectations in the AI networking market, overcoming competition from Nvidia and Broadcom.
  • The company aims for $750 million in AI networking revenue by 2025 within an estimated $60 billion market.
  • Arista's revenue is projected to grow 16-18% this year, with high operating margins expected to reach 47.8% in FY24.
  • 2024 earnings multiple may be elevated but strong top line and bottom-line growth in 2025 warrants a Buy recommendation.

Cloud Computing Concept

Eoneren

Investment Thesis

Earlier this year, when I published a research note about my Buy recommendation for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), investor sentiment was rife with skepticism about the growth possibilities of Arista Networks.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was pushing for

Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

