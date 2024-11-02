First Quantum Minerals: Strong Q3 Shows Potential Beyond Cobre Panama

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
371 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • First Quantum reported a strong Q3, with copper production rising 13% quarter-over-quarter despite Cobre Panama's suspension.
  • Higher grades at Kansanshi and Sentinel reduced C1 cash costs by $0.16, strengthening margins, while gold production surged 20% QoQ, boosting revenue alongside resilient copper prices and record gold prices.
  • Cobre Panama remains a key asset, with ongoing arbitration claims that could unlock significant upside. The market appears to be undervaluing the potential outcomes regarding the Cobre Panama mine closure.
Open cut Mine

shells1

Introduction

I previously covered First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) (TSX:FM:CA) earlier this year where I gave the shares a buy rating for adventurous investors willing to be exposed to the uncertainty surrounding the company’s largest asset, the Cobre

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
371 Followers
Mountain Valley Value Investments specializes in identifying undervalued companies with strong growth potential across various sectors. Focused on long-term value and buying at the right price, we leverage deep industry insights and rigorous analysis to uncover opportunities with the potential to deliver strong returns. Our investment philosophy is rooted in disciplined research and a commitment to highlighting risks that may impact the thesis. We aim to provide our readers with actionable investment ideas that stand the test of time. Follow us for in-depth analysis and thoughtful perspectives on high-potential stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FQVLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FQVLF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FQVLF
--
FM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News