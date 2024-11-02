Advantest Corporation (ATEYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Advantest Corporation (OTCPK:ATEYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Junko Oike - IR

Douglas Lefever - Group CEO, SVP & Representative Director

Yasuo Mihashi – CFO, CSO & Senior Executive Officer

Makoto Nakahara - CCRO, Senior Executive Officer & EVP of Sales Group

Conference Call Participants

Shuhei Nakamura - Goldman Sachs

Tetsuya Wadaki - Morgan Stanley

Yu Yoshida - CLSA Limited

Damian Thong - Macquarie Research

Mikio Hirakawa - Bank of America

Yoshitsugu Yamamoto - Mizuho Securities

Masahiro Shibano - Citigroup

Atsushi Yoshioka - Nomura Securities

Takashi Shimamoto - Okasan Securities

Takeru Hanaya - SMBC Nikko Securities

Junko Oike

[Foreign Language]. Thank you very much for joining Advantest Corporation's Financial Briefing for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 despite your busy schedule. I'd like to introduce the attendees on our site today: Mr. Douglas Lefever, Representative Director, Senior Executive Officer and Group CEO; Mr. Tsukui, Representative Director, Senior Executive Officer, President and Group COO; Mr. Mihashi, Senior Executive Officer, CFO, CSO, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy Group; Mr. Nakahara, Senior Executive Officer, CCRO and Executive Vice President of Sales Group. Serving as a moderator for today's session, I am Oike of IR Department of Corporate Strategy Group.

Today, following the report of the summary of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Mihashi will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. And then Lefever will present fiscal 2024 outlook before entertaining questions from the audience. We will close today's session at 5:00 Japan time. In today’s financial briefing we will us English Japanese simultaneous interpretation if you prefer to hear. The original audio for both Japanese and English you are going to have to change the setting. Please join us with the default setting. If you prefer Japanese language channel you are kindly requested to click the globe