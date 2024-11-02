Advantest Corporation (ATEYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Advantest Corporation (OTCPK:ATEYY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 3:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Junko Oike - IR
Douglas Lefever - Group CEO, SVP & Representative Director
Yasuo Mihashi – CFO, CSO & Senior Executive Officer
Makoto Nakahara - CCRO, Senior Executive Officer & EVP of Sales Group
Conference Call Participants
Shuhei Nakamura - Goldman Sachs
Tetsuya Wadaki - Morgan Stanley
Yu Yoshida - CLSA Limited
Damian Thong - Macquarie Research
Mikio Hirakawa - Bank of America
Yoshitsugu Yamamoto - Mizuho Securities
Masahiro Shibano - Citigroup
Atsushi Yoshioka - Nomura Securities
Takashi Shimamoto - Okasan Securities
Takeru Hanaya - SMBC Nikko Securities
Junko Oike
[Foreign Language]. Thank you very much for joining Advantest Corporation's Financial Briefing for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024 despite your busy schedule. I'd like to introduce the attendees on our site today: Mr. Douglas Lefever, Representative Director, Senior Executive Officer and Group CEO; Mr. Tsukui, Representative Director, Senior Executive Officer, President and Group COO; Mr. Mihashi, Senior Executive Officer, CFO, CSO, Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy Group; Mr. Nakahara, Senior Executive Officer, CCRO and Executive Vice President of Sales Group. Serving as a moderator for today's session, I am Oike of IR Department of Corporate Strategy Group.
Today, following the report of the summary of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Mihashi will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. And then Lefever will present fiscal 2024 outlook before entertaining questions from the audience. We will close today's session at 5:00 Japan time. In today’s financial briefing we will us English Japanese simultaneous interpretation if you prefer to hear. The original audio for both Japanese and English you are going to have to change the setting. Please join us with the default setting. If you prefer Japanese language channel you are kindly requested to click the globe
- Read more current ATEYY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts