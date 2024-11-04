Not too long ago, there was a lot of discussion about the relevance of shopping malls. It seemed like the pandemic brought the utilization rate of e-commerce forward by several years, and it was normalized to have a larger variety of goods delivered. Simon
Simon Property Group: Inexpensive And Still Increasing The Dividend Yielding Around 5%
Summary
- Simon Property Group continues to increase its occupancy levels and has exceeded 95% for the past 5 quarters.
- SPG finished signing 1,200 leases in Q3 bringing their total to around 3,900 in the first 9-months of 2024 with another 1,800 in the pipeline.
- Increased occupancy rates and more leased space should be a combination that allows SPG to drive further revenue and FFO growth leading to future dividend increases.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG, O, NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.