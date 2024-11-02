What Moved Markets This Week

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Wall Street's inexorable bull run took another hit this week, largely due to a mixed bag of quarterly results from megacap tech titans Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN). The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) fell over 1%, notching its first two-week losing streak since early August.
Investors were unhappy with Microsoft's (MSFT) soft Azure cloud revenue growth guidance and Meta's (META) heavy artificial intelligence-focused capital expenditure plans. The decline in their stocks led to a rout in markets on Thursday, which also ensured that the S&P (SP500) turned negative for October and halted a run of five consecutive months of gains.
Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) missed quarterly revenue consensus estimates in key market China and in its services segment. Conversely, Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) delivered a comfortable top- and bottom-line beat, while e-commerce and tech giant Amazon (AMZN) issued strong revenue guidance for the all-important holiday season quarter.
The week also saw a flood of economic data, which included an advance estimate on U.S. Q3 GDP growth, a reading on the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, and the October jobs report. The overall data suggested a continued deterioration in the labor market, an economy that was still chugging along, and an inflation situation that may not be completely out of the woods yet. It keeps the Fed on track to deliver another interest rate cut next week.
For the week, the S&P (SP500) slipped -1.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slid -1.5%. The Dow (DJI) fell -0.2%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow -0.2% to 42,052. S&P 500 -1.4% to 5,729. Nasdaq -1.5% to 18,240. Russell 2000 flat at 2,208. CBOE Volatility Index +7.6% to 21.88.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples -1.3%. Utilities -2.8%. Financials -0.2%. Telecom +1.5%. Healthcare -0.6%. Industrials -1%. Information Technology -3.3%. Materials -1.2%. Energy -2.1%. Consumer Discretionary +0.5%. Real Estate -3.1%.
World Indices
London -0.9% to 8,177. France -1.2% to 7,409. Germany -1.1% to 19,255. Japan +0.3% to 38,010. China -0.8% to 3,272. Hong Kong -0.4% to 20,506. India +0.4% to 79,724.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -3.2% to $69.49/bbl. Gold +0.3% to $2,749.2/oz. Natural Gas +4% to 2.663. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.363.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.38%. USD/JPY +0.45%. GBP/USD -0.25%. Bitcoin +3.8%. Litecoin +2.7%. Ethereum +0.9%. XRP +0.1%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
Paycom Software (PAYC) +28%. Garmin (GRMN) +22%. Waters (WAT) +19%. Incyte (INCY) +17%. Dayforce (DAY) +16%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) -45%. Qorvo (QRVO) -27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) -26%. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (EL) -24%. Aptiv (APTV) -19%.
