Golden Ocean Is Picking Up A Tailwind

Patrizia Saviolo profile picture
Patrizia Saviolo
103 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Shipping is an essential tool to serve the growing demand for dry bulk commodities: supply chains must be maintained, amid ongoing conflicts and longer routes.
  • Increased distances and instability risks result in higher shipping costs. Shipping companies with bigger deadweight (dwt) capacity have a competitive edge in that segment.
  • Golden Ocean is strategically well-positioned in the business of higher dwt vessels, where competition is low: a further penetration in this segment could boost its growth and dividends.
  • The current price doesn’t reflect its strengths. My buy-target is in the $13.6-$15.8 range.
  • I used a DDM model to represent potential of the company to distribute interesting dividends in the future.
Drone view of surfers in the ocean, Waikiki, Hawaii

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

If your investment goals include selecting stocks that pay dividends and operate in traditional sectors, Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) could be a good pick. Here’s why: The company is among the leaders in the dry bulk sector and is known for

This article was written by

Patrizia Saviolo profile picture
Patrizia Saviolo
103 Followers
I am a CFA Charterholder and I work in the alternative investment field supporting startups and SMEs to design their business, growth and fundraising strategy

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GOGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News