Investing Groups Digest: Mag 7 In The Market Spotlight

Last week wrapped up quarterly earnings for most Mag 7 tech stocks (we still need to wait for numbers from the semiconductor king of the group - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - which is set to report on Nov. 20). Investing Group leaders had a lot of say about the performances, and some made big calls regarding how these tech titans will perform long term.

Cestrian Capital Research on Meta Platorms, Inc. (META): The social media giant delivered another strong quarter. Cestrian Capital’s Alex King, who leads the Growth Investor Pro service, says investors need to look closely at how CEO Mark Zuckerberg has continued to successfully transform Meta’s larger strategy to fit an evolving social media landscape.

Stone Fox Capital on Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): AI is delivering results for the Internet search giant. Stone Fox, the analyst behind the Out Fox the Street Investing Group, says Google’s AI efforts are helping to propel search advertising and cloud revenue.

Victor Dergunov on Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Tesla delivered a somewhat surprising result, in which the company reported better-than-expected EPS and margins. Dergunov, the analyst behind the Financial Prophet, suggests the Street may have been too pessimistic: Tesla’s market-leading position, growth prospects, and moves into higher-margin businesses will keep the company moving ahead, he says, reiterating his Strong Buy rating on shares.

Ahan Vashi on Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Microsoft beat on both the top and the bottom lines. However, the analyst leading The Quantamental Investor says the richly priced stock may remain dead money.

Bold Statements

Arbitrage Trader: The market is mispricing preferred stocks, closed-end funds, business development companies, and mREITs. The ongoing rally takes attention away from what appears to be missed opportunities, says this Investing Group leader behind the Trade With Beta Investing Group service.

Jussi Askola: Earlier this month, the High Yield Landlord team made a bold suggestion: Break up Realty Income (O). Supporting analyst Austin Rogers makes the case that Realty Income’s massive size hinders growth. The solution: Divide the company into smaller, more focused REITs that can accelerate growth.

Looking Back

AppLovin Corporation (APP) is up 313% year-to-date. JR Research, the Investing Group leader for Ultimate Growth Investing, assigned a Buy rating to the stock in June. Shares are up 104% since that call.

Macro Calls

The soft landing for the economy is here, says Lawrence Fuller, Investing Group leader for The Portfolio Architect. He points to a rising rate of economic growth (a strong 2.8% for the third quarter) and a declining headline rate for inflation (falling to an annualized 1.5%) as proof. Earlier in the month, Fuller suggested markets will continue marching higher.

Investing Group Leaders In The News

The Boeing Company's (BA) earnings were not pretty. However, things could have been worse for the airplane maker, according to The Aerospace Forum’s Dherin Bechai, quoted in Seeking Alpha’s coverage of the report. Boeing could see light at the end of the tunnel once it resolves labor issues, he says.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) beat Wall Street estimates. But the earnings performance may not drive any new investor interest, says Edmund Ingham of Haggerston BioHealth in Seeking Alpha’s earnings coverage. The biotech giant remains focused on Keytruda, a worry given that the drug faces patent expiry after 2027, the Investing Group leader says.

The Other Spotlight

Geopolitical conflict could lead to higher oil prices. Worse, ongoing global skirmishes could lead to a recession and bear market, James Kostohryz, Investing Group leader for Successful Growth Strategy, suggests in the latest Investing Experts podcast.

