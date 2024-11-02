Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMGEF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Thermal Energy International Inc. (OTCQB:TMGEF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

William Crossland - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Trevor Heisler - MBC Capital Markets Advisors

Conference Call Participants

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Jesus Sanchez - Castañar Investment Fund

William Crossland

Good morning, everyone. I'm William Crossland, CEO of Thermal Energy International. Thank you for joining our call this morning. Earlier today, we reported our financial results for the first quarter ended August 31st.

Our news release, financial statements and MD&A will be posted on our website and have been filed on SEDAR. After my prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session, at which time qualified equity research analyst joining us on MS Teams will be able to ask questions. If you're joining us online, you should be able to see our slide presentation on your screen now.

Before we go any further, I need to point out that today's earnings call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. For additional information, please refer to our year-end financial statements and our management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter and our other filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

As a quick overview view, we had a very strong start to fiscal 2025 with record revenue for both the quarter and the trailing 12 months ended August 31st. And net income -- EBITDA and net income were both up compared to Q1 of last year and have both increased in each of the last two sequential quarters as well.