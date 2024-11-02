Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc (CPSS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Charles Bradley - Chief Executive Officer

Danny Bharwani - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Lavin - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Consumer Portfolio Services 2024 Third Quarter Operating Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. Before we begin, management has asked me to inform you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements. Statements regarding current or historical valuation of receivables, because dependent on estimates of future events, are also forward-looking statements.

All such forward-looking statements are subject to risk that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. I refer you to the company's annual report filed March 15th for further clarification. The company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise.

With us here is Mr. Charles Bradley, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Danny Barwani, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Mike Lavin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Consumer Portfolio Services.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Bradley.

Charles Bradley

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our Third Quarter Earnings Call. Again, we had another good quarter, and slightly [Audio Gap] we're just basically trying to get comfortable with the credit, so we can start growing again, [Audio Gap] year-over-year from last year, and it's continuing to be basically strong from the second quarter.

Another highlight would be, we think at this point, as I mentioned, we're comfortable with the credit going forward, and somewhat importantly, the paper from 2022 in the first half of 2023, which is what we'll loosely