Kesko Oyj (KKOYF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kesko Oyj (OTCPK:KKOYF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Hanna Jaakkola

Dear all warmly, welcome virtual to Helsinki. And thank you for turning in for Kesko’s Q3 2024 Release Call. Today's headline is a Turn For Better in Building and Technical Trade.

All the divisions did well, as well, but we wanted to highlight the Building and Technical Trade after many harsh quarters. Our agenda today is the following: President and CEO, Jorma Rauhala will do the Q3 presentation. We have here together with us Business Division Presidents are Ari Akseli for Grocery Trade, Sami Kiiski for building and Technical Trade and Johanna Ali for Car Trade, as well as CFO Anu Hamalainen.

After Jorma’s presentation, it is time for questions, both by phone and via chat function. All the materials related to Q3 can be found at our web page kesko.fi under Investors. My name is Hanna Jaakkola, responsible for IR Director at Kesko. I will be at your service after the presentation for your questions and discussions.

But now, Jorma, the virtual state is yours. Please.

Jorma Rauhala

Thank you, Hanna. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome also on my behalf to this release call. I am Jorma Rauhala I have now the pleasure to present Kesko’s Q3 results. Yes, the Turn For The Better in Building and Technical Trade