Secure Energy Services Inc. (SECYF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:SECYF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alison Prokop - Investor Relations

Allen Gransch - President and Chief Executive Officer

Chad Magus - Chief Financial Officer

Corey Higham - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Keith Mackey - RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Jamie Somerville - Eight Capital

John Gibson - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SECURE Q3 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alison Prokop. Please go ahead.

Alison Prokop

Thank you, and good morning to everyone who is listening to the call. Welcome to SECURE’s conference call for the third quarter of 2024. Joining me on the call today is Allen Gransch, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Chad Magus, our Chief Financial Officer; and Corey Higham, our Chief Operating Officer.

During the call today, we will make forward looking statements related to future performance, and we will refer to certain financial measures and ratios that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other companies.

The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of SECURE with respect to future events and are based on certain key expectations and assumptions considered reasonable by SECURE. This forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions. By their very nature, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to numerous factors and risks.

Please refer to our continuous disclosure