SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (DINRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:DINRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Toshio Hiroe - President and CEO
Yoichi Kondo - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Yu Yoshida - CLSA
Takashi Shimamoto - Okasan Securities
Shuhei Nakamura - Goldman Sachs
Tetsuya Wadaki - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities
Atsushi Yoshioka - Nomura Securities
Yoshitsugu Yamamoto - Mizuho Securities
Nakanomyo Masahiro - Jefferies Securities
Damian Thong - Macquarie Capital Securities
Unidentified Company Representative
Good afternoon, everyone. Now we'd like to start SCREEN Holdings Financial Results Briefing on Second Quarter Fiscal Year ending in March 2025. Now let me introduce you the speakers from our side. Toshio Hiroe, Representative Director, President, and CEO.
Toshio Hiroe
This is Hiroe. Thank you very much for your kind cooperation and support.
Unidentified Company Representative
And Yoichi Kondo, Representative Director and CFO. And we also have two officers attending this meeting, Masato Goto, Senior Corporate Strategy Officer; and Akihiko Miyagawa, Senior Financial Strategy Officer. Now we'd like to invite CFO, Kondo to give us a summary of consolidated business results and the forecast.
Yoichi Kondo
Thank you very much. I would like to present you summary first half earnings of fiscal year ending March 2025. First off, summary. Both sales and profits increased year-on-year. We hit record highs for first half in terms of both net sales and op income and margin. We revised the full year earnings forecast upward driven by SPE, GA and FT. We revised the annual dividend forecast upward from JPY233 to JPY247 per share with the interim dividend increase to JPY120 per share SPE. Both sales and profits increased year-on-year and net sales and operating income margin hit the record high for the first half. We expect a solid performance for the second half. GA and FT first half earnings actually exceeded the forecast. The cash flow in comparison
