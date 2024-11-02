KION GROUP AG (KIGRY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

KION GROUP AG (OTCPK:KIGRY) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Christian Harm - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sven Weier - UBS Group AG

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan Chase & Co

Martin Wilkie - Citigroup Inc

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Sebastian Growe - BNP Paribas

Tore Fangmann - Bank of America

Christoph Doleschal - HSBC

Alexander Hauenstein - DZ Bank AG

Timothy Lee - Barclays

Jorge Gonzalez Sadornil - Hauck Aufhauser Investment

Philippe Lorrain - Bernstein SG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the KION Group Q3 2024 Update Call. Today's presenter will be Rob Smith, CEO of KION Group; and Christian Harm, CFO of KION Group. I'm Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] And the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Rob Smith, CEO of KION Group. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob Smith

Thank you very much, Sandra. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our update call on our third quarter results in '24, and I refer you to our IR website for the presentation that's online.

I'm going to start with a summary on the third quarter and give you a short update on our business. And then Christian will take you through our detailed Q3 financials and our outlook for the full year, which we've not only confirmed this morning, but we once again narrowed the guidance ranges following the good performance in the first 9 months and our view on this final fourth quarter of the year. After Christian, I'll take you through our key takeaways, and then we'll go into our questions and answers.

Let's start together