Imerys S.A. (IMYSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Imerys S.A. (OTCPK:IMYSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Alessandro Dazza - CEO

Sebastien Rouge - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ebrahim Homani - CIC

Sven Edelfelt - ODDO BHF

Aron Ceccarelli - Berenberg

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America.

Laurent Runacher - LRESG Advisory

Auguste Deryckx - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Imerys 2024 First Nine Months and Third Quarter Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Alessandro Dazza, CEO. Please go ahead.

Alessandro Dazza

Good evening to all of you. Sorry for my low voice, impacted by the weather in Paris. Thank you for joining us tonight to review Imerys Q3 and first nine months 2024 results. Next to me, this evening as usual, Sebastien Rouge, our CFO. And as usual, please let me start with some highlights of the quarter we just closed.

I would say, a strong quarter for Imerys. Demand for our Specialty Minerals was up, thanks also to good market share gains, resulting in volumes and revenue growth compared to last year.

Net of perimeter effect, and I remind you that the beginning of July, we divested our assets serving the paper market. So, net of this effect, volumes were up 3.8% versus last year after Q2, which was also up 2.7%. So, two quarters in a row with a strong performance, certainly outpacing the market.

On the nine years, thanks to these two strong quarters, over the nine months, we are in positive territory volume-wise, again. Positive news also with regard to pricing. We