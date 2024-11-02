I came across a fascinating research note from Goldman Sachs. It highlights trends in active and passive fund ownership. Per the report, Real Estate shows the highest percentage of passive allocations, while Energy has seen the largest increase over the past decade.
SCHH: The Rate-Rise Scare Is A Buying Opportunity
Summary
- REITs have underperformed so far in 2024 amid a roller coaster ride in interest rates.
- SCHH features a low cost, high liquidity, and a new uptrend.
- With a decent valuation, the current pullback, caused by a rise in interest rates, is an opportunity when looking through 2025.
