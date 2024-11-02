AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AB SKF (publ) (OTCPK:SKFRY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Rickard Gustafson - President & CEO

Niclas Rosenlew - CFO

Sophie Arnius - IR

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Andre Kukhnin - UBS

Andreas Koski - BNP Paribas

Erik Golrang - SEB

John Kim - Deutsche Bank

Ben Heelan - Bank of America

Tim Lee - Barclays

Sophie Arnius

A warm welcome to SKF’s earnings call for the third quarter of 2024, where we continue to deliver solid margin despite weak markets. Strategic portfolio management was clearly a theme for this quarter, and is a key element in building an even stronger SKF. My name is Sophie Arnius. I'm heading up Investor Relations, and I will also be joined by our CEO Rickard Gustafson, and CFO Niclas Rosenlew. [Operator instructions].

And it's now time to get this started, and it's a great pleasure to hand over to you, Rickard.

Rickard Gustafson

Thank you so much, Sophie and warm welcome, everyone, to this quarterly earnings call and thank you so much for joining us this morning. Well, as Sophie mentioned in her opening remarks, the journey continues. As you can see in this chart, we're still navigating through some rather tough economic environment, with a rather weak demand across our geographies. I will come back to that shortly with more details, but despite that, we are holding our profitability levels, and our operating or adjusted operating margin at a rolling 12-month basis, as you can see, is holding up pretty well despite these tough headwinds in the market situation. And this comes from what we've talked about in the last few quarters, our diligence in terms of cost management, portfolio activities, and also price mix activities. And all of this I will share shortly, but as you also heard, this quarter is also a quarter really moving us forward in our strategic portfolio