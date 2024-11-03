Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:APYRF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call October 31, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Cecilia Williams - President and Chief Executive Officer

Nanthini Mahalingam - Chief Financial Officer

JP Mackay - Senior Vice President, National Operations

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Sumayya Syed - CIBC

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Cecilia Williams

Thanks Mark. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call. I’ll provide an update on our three areas of focus for the year. Nan will highlight our Q3 results and our strengthening financial position. JP will outline our solid leasing activity and provide a summary by urban market. Then we’re pleased to answer questions.

Now on an update of our priorities for the year, which are as follows: one, strengthen our balance sheet; two, lease up vacant space; and three, complete development and upgrade activity underway. All of this will drive operating