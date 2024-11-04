November FOMC Preview: Will Fed Pause, Skip, Or Cut Interest Rates?

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve will issue its interest rate decision on Nov. 7.
  • Rate pause, skip, or cut are discussed.
  • Recent reports on job situations and inflation are also discussed.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Federal Reserve System Fed of USA chairman press conference concept. Tribune with symbol and flag of Fedreal Reserve.

Bet_Noire

Before the Bureau of Labor Statistics posted non-farm payrolls for October 2024, stock markets needed a strong report. That would increase the odds of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at the upcoming meeting, held on November 6 - 7

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Get do-it-yourself tips and tricks for free here:

  • Subscribe to the Free DIY Tier to get a preview of the subscription.
  • The Basic tier is an affordable entry-level service.
  • The Full Service is for readers who want several stock models, price and buy/sell alerts, and want live chat with like-minded members.

This article was written by

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
34.04K Followers

Chris Lau is an individual investor and economist with 30 years of experience covering life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. He has degrees in Microbiology and Economics.

Chris runs the investing group DIY Value Investing where he shares his top stock picks of undervalued stocks with catalysts for upside, dividend-income recommendations with quant and payment calendar tracking, high upside plays, and research requests to help you become a better do-it-yourself investor. Learn more.

Top Pick this year : this stock has become the best ever top pick. Highlighted is the one-day change, the editor's pick, and daily gain.

The returns from the public articles are: 2023 Average Return: 8.4% 2022 Average Return: 6.9% 2021 Average Return 29.90% 2020 Average Return: 49.9%

Flagship Products:

1. Top DIY Picks: Undervalued stocks have upcoming catalysts that markets do not expect.

2. Dividend-income Champs that have a long history of dividend growth. Includes printable calendar and quantitative scores. 3. DIY Risky Picks for a speculative allocation positive momentum for up to a moonshot, triple return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News