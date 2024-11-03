My 6.3% Yielding Crown Jewel: Why Antero Midstream Remains A Strong Buy

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(14min)

Summary

  • Antero Midstream, my highest-yielding dividend stock, plays a crucial role in my portfolio. It accounts for over 14% of my dividend income and remains a top conviction pick.
  • Despite past challenges and a dividend cut in 2021, Antero Midstream has rebounded strongly. The company reduced debt and leveraged its relationship with Antero Resources.
  • With its 6.3% yield and improved fundamentals, Antero Midstream is poised for continued growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Sonnenuntergang an der New River Gorge Bridge in West Virginia

BackyardProduction/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have to say, I feel a little guilty. That's because I have discussed Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) in a number of multi-ticker articles recently. It may feel like I'm pushing my idea to the masses.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
36.31K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News