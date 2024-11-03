We have all experienced how capital markets exaggerate. A few months ago, the focus was on the carry-trade, then the unwind. More recently, it was the euphoria around the numerous measures Beijing announced to support the property and stock markets and the attempt
November 2024 Monthly
Summary
- Some high-profile investors like Larry Fink and Paul Tudor Jones argue that regardless of who is the next US president, there will be higher inflation and more Treasury supply.
- The widening of the US premium helped extend the dollar's recoveries through October.
- The euro fell for the first time in four months in October.
- The backing up of US yields and uncertainty following the indecisive outcome of Japan's election helped spur the largest monthly yen declines in at least a couple of years.
