My Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For November 2024

Nov. 03, 2024 8:15 AM ETGPC, UPS, CCEP, CMCSA, DRI, EVRG, PNC, QSR, WTRG, XEL, QSR:CA, SPY, VYM
Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
8.08K Followers

Summary

  • SPY's 5 month positive streak comes to an end in October as it posts a loss of 0.89%.
  • The top 10 stocks on the watchlist for November 2024 offer a 3.61% dividend yield, more than double the S&P 500.
  • My top 10 list of high dividend yield stocks has generated an annualized rate of return of 17.27% since its inception in November 2020.
  • After 4 years of tracking this watchlist, its cumulative return is 89.14%.

New year Growth in 2024 with goal target business Concept.

champpixs

Market Recap

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) five month positive streak came to an end in October with the fund posting a loss of 0.89%. Vanguard's High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist profile picture
Dividend Yield Theorist
8.08K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GPC--
Genuine Parts Company
UPS--
United Parcel Service, Inc.
CCEP--
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC
CMCSA--
Comcast Corporation
DRI--
Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News