Wall Street Week Ahead

To say next week is pivotal is probably understating it.



Wall Street awaits with bated breath the outcome of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, in a season that has seen plenty of twists and turns. Various polls have placed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican opponent Former President Donald Trump neck-and-neck for the White House, while prediction platforms have swung between the two candidates.



The election will be followed by the penultimate Federal Reserve monetary policy committee meeting of the year, commencing on Wednesday. On Thursday, policymakers will announce their decision.



Since the central bank's bumper half-point rate cut in September, incoming data has suggested a continued deterioration in the labor market, an economy that was still chugging along, and an inflation situation that may not be completely out of the woods yet. It keeps the Fed on track to deliver another interest rate cut next week, and markets expect it to be a 25 basis point decrease.



The earnings season will continue to chug along. High-profile companies on tap to announce their results include Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Yum! Brands (YUM), Arm (ARM) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Earning Spotlight: Monday, November 4 - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Constellation Energy (CEG), Zoetis (ZTS), Marriott International (MAR), American International Group (AIG), Diamondback Energy (FANG), and Illumina (ILMN). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings Spotlight, Tuesday, November 5 - Ferrari (RACE), Apollo Global Management (APO), Emerson Electric (EMR), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Cummins (CMI), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Yum! Brands (YUM), DuPont de Nemours (DD), Restaurant Brands International (QSR), and Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings Spotlight, Wednesday, November 6 - Novo Nordisk (NVO), Toyota Motor (TM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Arm Holdings (ARM), Gilead Sciences (GILD), MercadoLibre (MELI), CVS Health (CVS), McKesson (MCK), Williams Companies (WMB), Sempra (SRE), Johnson Controls International (JCI), Corteva (CTVA), and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings Spotlight, Thursday, November 7 - Arista Networks (ANET), Duke Energy (DUK), Airbnb (ABNB), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Motorola Solutions (MSI), Air Products Chemicals (APD), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Fortinet (FTNT), and Block (SQ). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings Spotlight, Friday, November 8 - TELUS (TU), NRG Energy (NRG), Baxter International (BAX), Paramount Global (PARA)(PARAA), CNH Industrial (CNH), Fluor (FLR), and Embraer (ERJ). See the full earnings calendar.