SP500: The Election Playbook - Odds Shifting In Harris Favor

Nov. 03, 2024 9:47 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
10.29K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The S&P500 is facing the risk of a contested election, as the odds of Harris' victory increase.
  • The resulting liquidity shock could cause a deep drawdown, but also a V-shaped recovery assuming the event does not trigger a recession.
  • However, the likely post-election geopolitical escalation could cause a stagflationary shock like in 1974.

2024 USA Presidential Election Pins

mphillips007

Odds changed in favor of Harris victory

I discussed the election 2024 playbook on October 26, but there have been some major changes, and the playbook needs to be updated and fine-tuned, with the additional focus on the post-election period.

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
10.29K Followers
Commodity Trading Adviser (CTA), member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance, research on Global-macro issues. Editor-in-Chief, Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News