IWM: Small Caps Are Still In Play Against Large Caps

Nov. 03, 2024 11:19 AM ETiShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)DFSCX, IWN, IWO, SPY, TNA, VTWO
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
2.53K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Despite the gap between small and large caps widening slightly since my last article discussing their trajectory, I believe that the trade is still on.
  • Small caps are losing volatility and grinding slowly upwards, a good sign for a potential for a breakout.
  • Breaking out may require positive data from the Fed and the economy overall.
  • Risks still remain for small caps, but I am long with the hopes of exploiting the eventual closing of the gap between large and small caps.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Introduction

Back in July, I wrote an article titled Exploiting the Gap Between the Russell 2000 and the S&P 500 where I discussed a pair-trade between small and large caps in the US, represented in this case with the

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
2.53K Followers
Financial advisor and research analyst from Southern California.My work covers equities, funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic and geopolitical analysis; asset allocation, tech, portfolio management, alternatives, and derivatives."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyFollow me @ https://linktr.ee/realjbowman

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IWM, DFSCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IWM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IWM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News