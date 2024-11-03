Harris Or Trump: Will It Make A Difference For Markets?

Nov. 03, 2024 11:23 AM ETSP500, SPY, DJI, DIA, QQQ, COMP:IND, USO, CL1:COM, TLT, BIL, 10YTIPS, US10Y, 30YTIPS, US30Y1 Comment
James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • In many important regards it will make no substantial fundamental difference to the stock market whether Harris or Trump are elected.
  • There are a few limited areas such as immigration where the difference in presidential policies could actually make a difference in the performance of the economy and stocks.
  • The biggest issue facing markets is the potential war between Iran and Israel.  The winner of the US presidential election will likely not impact potential market outcomes.
  • Successful Portfolio Strategy members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Vote 2024. US Presidential Election background. United States Elections 2024 concept

da-kuk

How the US stock market might perform under a presidential term led by Kamala Harris or a Donald Trump should probably not be a primary consideration for most voters. There are many issues that have nothing to do with financial

If you are really serious about improving your performance as an investor -- during this historic moment which is providing once-in-a-decade opportunities -- I highly recommend that you subscribe to Successful Portfolio StrategyThis service is designed to empower you to become a successful strategic manager of your investments.   Few times in history has it been as important as it is now to have a winning portfolio strategy.  So, right now is truly the time to take decisive action.

This article was written by

James A. Kostohryz profile picture
James A. Kostohryz
24.63K Followers

James A. Kostohryz has 20+ years of experience as a global investment professional. He has worked as an analyst at one of the world's largest asset management firms covering emerging markets, banking, energy, construction, real estate, metals and mining. He has also served as Global Portfolio Strategist and Head of International Investments for an investment bank. He is currently managing Investor Acumen, a firm specializing in global portfolio strategy, macro forecasting, and quant analytics.

James is the leader of the investing group Successful Portfolio Strategy, a service designed to empower investors to achieve investment performance through implementation of a portfolio strategy system. Features include: 2 model portfolios, tactical asset allocation and mentorship for execution, analysis via video and articles, and more. Learn More.

James also contributes to the group account Investor Acumen on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All positions disclosed to members of Successful Portfolio Strategy

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
DJI--
Dow Jones Industrial Average Index
DIA--
SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News