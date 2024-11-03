GUSH ETF: Potential Intensification In The Middle East
Summary
- The oil market may have relaxed too quickly because the Middle East conflict lingers on with Iran playing a more active role.
- This means that there could be an intensification if Israel's retaliatory actions in case of being attacked damages Iran's oil infrastructure.
- This means a window of opportunity for trading GUSH.
- However, while offering prospects of big gains, one also faces high risks of incurring losses with this leveraged ETF.
