Though the stock market appears to be nervous at all-time highs, the Q3 earnings season has so far proven to be quite favorable for a number of small and mid-cap companies. Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) is one beneficiary
Dayforce: Improved Outlook On Accelerating Trends (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Shares of Dayforce have rallied after a strong Q3 earnings print, featuring an acceleration in revenue growth to 17% y/y.
- As a result of stronger growth trends that are now coming in ahead of larger-cap cloud peers, I'm upgrading Dayforce to a neutral rating.
- The company also continues to expand profitability and free cash flow, with adjusted EBITDA margins hitting just shy of 30%.
- Still, with a ~6x forward revenue and ~35x forward P/E ratio, I find few reasons to buy Dayforce with haste. I'd prefer remaining on the sidelines and investing elsewhere.
