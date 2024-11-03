Google: Poised For Continued Growth In Operating Income And Revenue
Summary
- The search segment remains strong as the business continues to evolve by including more AI elements.
- Combined advertising and subscription revenue for YouTube from the last 4 quarters was more than $50 billion.
- The Google Cloud operating margin went from 3% in 3Q23 all the way up to 17% for 3Q24.
