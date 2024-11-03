Visa's Growth Unshaken By Regulatory Risks

Nov. 03, 2024 1:40 PM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock1 Comment
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
7.18K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Visa achieved an 8% YoY increase in Q4 payments volume, driven by stable U.S. demand and strong international growth.
  • Cross-border volume rose 13% YoY, with e-commerce fueling a 15% increase in card-not-present transactions, underscoring digital demand.
  • Processed transactions grew 10% YoY, strengthening Visa’s market dominance and aligning with its FY 2025 growth guidance.
  • Value-added services reached $2.4 billion, a 22% YoY increase, highlighting Visa's successful diversification beyond traditional payment processing.
  • Regulatory scrutiny over Visa’s market dominance, particularly in U.S. debit transactions, poses ongoing legal and revenue risks.

VISA Credit Card Wallet

FinkAvenue

Investment Thesis

Since our last coverage, Visa (NYSE:V) has delivered a solid 24% return, demonstrating resilience and growth potential despite economic challenges. The company's recent results emphasize its expanding market presence and strategic focus on diversifying revenue streams. With robust

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
7.18K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
V
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News