Ares Capital: One Of The Safest High-Yielders Your Money Can Buy (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 04, 2024 7:00 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)7 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group
(9min)

Summary

  • Although higher interest rates serve as catalysts for BDCs, 2024 has been somewhat difficult for the sector due to decreased investment activity.
  • With higher for longer rates, this has not only placed downward pressure on their borrowers, it has also led to less M&A activity.
  • I suspect ARCC's management team will successfully navigate any economic uncertainty should this rise unexpectedly due to their strong liquidity position and conservatism.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

This article was coproduced with The Dividend Collectuh.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) recently reported their Q3 earnings and continued to prove why they're one of the safest, higher-yielding investments your money can buy.

Although the BDC sector (BIZD) as

Introducing iREIT®

Join iREIT® on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT® Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
117.94K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, MAIN, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARCC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News