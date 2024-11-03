Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Justine Koenigsberg - VP, IR
Nello Mainolfi - Founder, President & CEO
Jared Gollob - Chief Medical Officer
Bruce Jacobs - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Marc Frahm - TD Cowen
Kalpit Patel - B. Riley
Alexei Siniakov - Truist Securities
Brad Canino - Stifel Nicolaus
Gospel Enyindah-Asonye - Morgan Stanley
Kelly Shi - Jefferies
Jeff Jones - Oppenheimer
Eric Joseph - J.P. Morgan
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Securities
Faisal Khurshid - Leerink Partners
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Kymera Therapeutics Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call.
I would like now to turn the conference over to Justine Koenigsberg, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Justine Koenigsberg
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Kymera's quarterly update call. Joining me this morning are Nello Mainolfi, Founder, President and CEO; Jared Gollob, our Chief Medical Officer; and Bruce Jacobs, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that during Jared's remarks, we intend to reference data from slides in our corporate presentation, which is available within the IR section of our website at kymeratx.com. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions. We ask that you please limit your questions to one and a relevant follow-up to assure we have enough time to address everyone's questions.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. A description of these risks can be
