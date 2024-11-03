Syrah Resources Limited (SYAAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCPK:SYAAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shaun Verner - Managing Director & CEO

Stephen Wells - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Fichera - Foster Stockbroking

Andrew Harrington - Petra Capital

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Syrah Resources Q3 Quarterly Report Update. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shaun Verner, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Shaun Verner

Thanks for joining the call. With me this morning are Stephen Wells, our Chief Financial Officer; and Viren Hira, our General Manager of Business Development and Investor Relations. We'll reference some of the slides released along with the report on today's call.

The third quarter of 2024 saw both continuing EV industry growth and significant uncertainties evidenced in the global lithium-ion battery, active anode material and graphite markets with Chinese dominance of sales growth and EV penetration, but varied growth rates in other markets.

China's dominant position in lithium-ion battery and anode production continues to extend. The global markets for these finished goods and input materials are in the midst of a series of high-impact policy decisions across China, the U.S. and Europe in particular, as well as other growing jurisdictions. And many of these policy decisions potentially have binary outcomes.

In light of this volatility and despite our challenging operating and cash flow position, Syrah's strategy is to ensure production readiness and development progress beyond others in the ex-China integrated natural graphite anode material and input feedstock production. But this strategy must be supported by cost minimization and cash preservation, protecting the asset base and ensuring we're set to take advantage of market and