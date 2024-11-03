Yesterday, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) released its earnings for the third quarter of 2024. The release showed a -0.2% decline in revenue and a -6.2% decline in operating earnings. The release
Berkshire Hathaway's Q3 Earnings: Warren Buffett Gets Even More Bearish
Summary
- Berkshire Hathaway released its third-quarter earnings on Saturday, November 2.
- The release showed a 6% decline in operating income and an increase in the cash pile to $325 billion.
- Berkshire's Apple stake took another 20% trimming.
- Buffett didn't even buy back Berkshire stock last quarter.
- In this article, I explain why I'm lowering my Berkshire rating to hold in light of Berkshire's suspended buyback. This 'hold' rating should not be seen as a 'soft sell,' as I continue holding all my Berkshire stock.
