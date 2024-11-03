Dell Winning The Zero-Sum Game Vs. Super Micro
Summary
- Dell is well-positioned to capture market share in data center rack solutions due to Super Micro's structural issues, as customers may move project backlogs away from the latter.
- Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group, fueled by surging AI demand, has become a powerhouse, growing 80% and now contributing nearly half of Dell's total revenue.
- Stable margins and eased competition could improve the Company's profitability in high-demand AI infrastructure.
- DELL's valuation shows a potential 16-17% upside, with continued AI growth and competitive advantages justifying a Buy rating.
