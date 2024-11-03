Dell Winning The Zero-Sum Game Vs. Super Micro

(9min)

Summary

  • Dell is well-positioned to capture market share in data center rack solutions due to Super Micro's structural issues, as customers may move project backlogs away from the latter.
  • Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group, fueled by surging AI demand, has become a powerhouse, growing 80% and now contributing nearly half of Dell's total revenue.
  • Stable margins and eased competition could improve the Company's profitability in high-demand AI infrastructure.
  • DELL's valuation shows a potential 16-17% upside, with continued AI growth and competitive advantages justifying a Buy rating.

Network Server Rack Panel with hard disks

bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

No other data center rack solutions provider stands to be in a better position to gain from Super Micro's (SMCI) recent woes than Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

Any market or category that has anything to

This article was written by

Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

