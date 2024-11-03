InterDigital: $1 Billion Revenue Target Is Achievable

Nov. 03, 2024 9:49 PM ETInterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Stock
Selendis Research profile picture
Selendis Research
118 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • In 3Q24, InterDigital generated $128.68 million in revenues, beating estimates by $32.73 million. Although revenue growth declined year-on-year, it raised its full-year guidance.
  • The addition of OPPO as a strategic partner will contribute to IDCC's recurring revenue significantly and expand the company's portfolio of top smartphone OEMs.
  • Although the Company's revenue target of $1 billion sounds ambitious, the company is well-positioned and on track to achieve its target.
  • Despite surging by more than 50% YTD, valuation analysis suggests further upside potential exists. The valuation model suggests a potential upside of 47%.

Collage of group of people using smart phones in city

We Are

Introduction

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is a R&D company that develops advanced technologies used in wireless products. In addition, the company is one of the leading companies in video research, developing advanced video compression standards for the world. Currently, the company reports its revenue

This article was written by

Selendis Research profile picture
Selendis Research
118 Followers
With over 7 years of experience in the buy-side, my investment philosophy is rooted in both fundamental bottom-up analysis and quantitative modelling. My forte lies in identifying perception gaps to capitalize on over-pessimism and excessive exuberance. My analysis will concentrate on unique trading opportunities influenced by the macroeconomic landscape and in-depth fundamental research on companies exhibiting signs of dislocation or potential perception gaps ripe for us to capitalize on. I aim to share my analytical passion, engage with like-minded investors, and spark constructive dialogue within the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IDCC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IDCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IDCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IDCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News