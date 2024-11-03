Stock Market Could See 'Sell The News' Election

Summary

  • Valuation and technical trends indicate a short and shallow correction is coming, and could be worse if there are economy-jarring events.
  • AI adoption will boost margins and broaden market breadth, with a potential bull market rally ending when 90% of stocks surpass their 200-day moving average.
  • The short-term outlook sees corrections followed by rallies; tax policy changes post-election could trigger significant market moves, depending on the political landscape.
Bull market in the US stock market

I have stayed away from the rhetoric regarding the election that has permeated the press, blogosphere and too many quasi-investment articles. Instead, I am focused on market dynamics.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has a combination of valuation and technical

