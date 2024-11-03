Becton, Dickinson And HP Among 13 Companies To Announce Annual Dividend Increases In First Half Of November

Nov. 03, 2024 10:51 PM ETABBV, ADP, AEP, AIZ, AOS, ATO, BDX, BKH, BRO, COR, EMR, EVRG, FLIC, GRC, HII, HPQ, LANC, LECO, LMT, MSEX, NNI, NWN, PB, ROK, ROP, RPM, SBUX, SCL, SNA, SXI, V, WCN, WCN:CA, XOM
Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.38K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • This is my latest article where I provide predictions of upcoming dividend increases from companies with long-term dividend growth histories.
  • I expect 13 companies to announce their annual increases in the first half of November, including double-digit increases from Automatic Data Processing, Roper Technologies, and Snap-on.
  • Investors saw good 10%+ increases from insurer Brown & Brown, payment processor Visa, and specialty chemical company RPM in October.

The Hewlett-Packard company logo on headquarters building

HP will extend its dividend growth streak to 16 years with its announcement of its annual dividend increase in November.

josefkubes

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for long-term

This article was written by

Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.38K Followers
I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV--
AbbVie Inc.
ADP--
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
AEP--
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
AIZ--
Assurant, Inc.
AOS--
A. O. Smith Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News