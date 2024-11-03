Micron Stock Is Poised To Go Much Higher

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(14min)

Summary

  • Micron Technology is an American multinational semiconductor manufacturer with a market cap of about $110 billion that develops memory and data storage technologies.
  • Micron Technology announced its results for fiscal Q4 2024 in late September, marking the company's dramatic turnaround thanks to strong memory recovery and location in lucrative areas such as AI.
  • As memory prices rise, and demand, especially for AI solutions, continues to increase, I believe Micron will likely see robust sales and profit growth indeed in 2025.
  • The decline in the MU stock price since mid-summer has created a valuation discount. I believe that Micron Technology could easily trade at 30% above its price without being overvalued.
  • MU stock deserves a "Buy" rating, as it is poised to rise significantly from here, in my view.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Micron Technology Inc. One of american leader in semiconductor devices, dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, USB flash drives, solid-state drives.

vzphotos

Introduction

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is an American multinational semiconductor manufacturer with a market cap of about $110 billion that develops memory and data storage technologies. Based in Boise, Idaho, Micron is known for its innovative products, such as dynamic random-access

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
6.03K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
MU:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News