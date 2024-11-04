When I last covered Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on October 14th, 2024, with my article “AMD: Ready To Move Higher”, the stock was attempting to find a supportive base after falling by as much
AMD: Buy The Drop (Technical Analysis, Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- AMD share prices have dropped substantially following earnings, based largely on forward guidance figures that may have been perceived as weak by the market.
- A 68% plunge in gaming segment revenues also contributed to the sell-off and overshadowed other aspects of the report that were more positive.
- Recent price behavior suggests that a potential trend reversal might be in place, as key support levels have been broken during this downturn.
- Markets seem to be overlooking incredible elements of strength in AMD's data center sales growth, which has now doubled in two consecutive quarters.
- Recent declines in share prices have improved the stock's risk-reward parameters, and I think AMD looks incredibly compelling right now for investors looking to add exposure in the technology sector.
