Long BTC and short MSTR is a bad investment concept. The problem with this pair trade idea, which has already been tried by others like the prominent fund Kerrisdale, is that it fails to acknowledge the underlying
Is MicroStrategy Tapped Out? Long BTC, Short MSTR Isn't As Smart As You Think
Summary
- The long BTC, short MSTR pair trade mistakenly assumes that MSTR's premium to its BTC holdings is caused by an irrational market.
- The premium of MSTR market cap to BTC reserves is justified and comes from having a positive BTC Yield.
- The valid critique is that MSTR might be approaching a limit to how much convertibles they could issue over time.
