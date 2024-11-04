This is my second Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) article after 01/2023's "Compass Pathways Takes On Psychedelics" ("Takes On Psychedelics"). In Takes On Psychedelics, I rated Compass Pathways as a hold. At the time it was trading
Compass Pathways: No Near-Term Fix For Struggling Psychedelic Therapy Pioneer
Summary
- Compass Pathways is advancing pivotal trials to test psilocybin's impact on treatment-resistant depression.
- Developing therapies based on controlled substances involves unique risks, which Compass Pathways is navigating.
- The FDA is carefully evaluating therapies based on psilocybin, underscoring the regulatory challenges.
- This article updates the investment merits of Compass Pathways following my 01/2023 analysis.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.