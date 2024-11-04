Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) released a strong financial report for the third quarter. We saw double the success in exceeding the total earnings per share and quarterly revenue. However, the market reacted to this report with a 9.2% drop in the quote on the day
Regeneron: Buying A Promising Pipeline At A Fair Price (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Regeneron shares fell 9.2% after the Q3 2024 report, making the company's valuation more attractive.
- The strong report was the 15th of 16 in the last four years to beat expectations.
- Investors were spooked by slowing sales growth for EYLEA and lack of revenue expectations in 2024 Guidance.
- The company's pipeline is wider than ever before.
- Valuation is very close to its historical market median, making the investment attractive.
